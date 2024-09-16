Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are now married. The couple shared pictures from their intimate temple wedding. Like their surprise engagement, their wedding also came as a surprise

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are now 'Mr and Mrs'. The couple has dropped pictures from their intimate temple wedding on social media and confirmed their wedding.

The couple in a collaborative post on social media surprised all with their wedding announcement. Despite being popular stars in the South and Bollywood, the actors managed to keep their wedding a secret. Announcing their wedding, Aditi and Siddharth shared stunning pictures from their temple ceremony.

“Sharing the pictures, Aditi wrote, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…”

To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…

To Eternal Love, Light & Magic ❤️

Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got engaged at her 400-year-old temple site

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Aditi Rao Hydari mentioned, “I wanted to mark our beginning at a temple of my family which is 400 years old. I wanted to go there and do puja and we had a little engagement. There were so many rumours going around, so to clarify them we decided to put up this photo on Instagram because my mom told me, ‘Please logo ko bata do, call aarahe hai nonstop (Please tell people, I am receiving calls nonstop).’ So, it was – ‘She said yes, he said yes.'”

About Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Aditi and Siddharth began dating after working on the 2021 film 'Maha Samudram'. However, the two always kept their relationship away from the public eye. It was earlier this year, when the 'Wazir' actress took to social media to confirm their relationship.

Aditi was born on October 28, 1986 in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. She is the daughter of engineer Ahsan Hydari and singer Vidya Rao. Aditi's father was Sulaimani Bohra Muslim while her mother is a practicing Buddhist who was born the daughter of a Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin father from Mangalore and a Telugu mother. Both of Aditi's parents belonged to nobility of the erstwhile Hyderabad state. Aditi's maternal grandmother was the founder of Vidyaranya High School in Hyderabad and chairperson of the publishing house Orient Blackswan. Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba.

Meanwhile, Siddharth was born on April 17 1979 as Siddharth Suranarayan. He was born in Tamil-speaking family in Chennai.