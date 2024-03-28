Breaking News
Engaged not married, clarifies Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Updated on: 28 March,2024 03:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A day after reports of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth getting married surfaced, the couple has clarified that they are only engaged

Engaged not married, clarifies Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

It was reported on Wednesday that actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have tied the knot secretly. The couple who value their privacy were said to have had a temple wedding. However, seems like there is no truth to it. 


On Thursday, Aditi took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with Siddharth flaunting their engagement rings. Aditi wrote the caption as, "He said yes!
E. N. G. A. G. E. D." 


 
 
 
 
 
Earlier in the morning, reports claimed that Aditi Rao Hydari secretly married her long-time boyfriend Siddharth in an intimate ceremony in Telangana. The actress had also missed out on the grand Netflix event where the release date of 'Heeramandi' was announced. Hydari plays a pivotal role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series. During the grand event in the city, reacting to Aditi Rao Hydari’s absence, the host confirmed that the actress didn’t attend the function because of her wedding with Siddharth.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. According to reports, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021. Aditi and Siddharth made their relationship Instagram official on January 1, where they wrote, "Happy blessed grateful. To magic happiness love laughter unicorns rainbows and fairy dust #happynewyear to you all 2024."

Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi is all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production 'Lioness.' The film, inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, tells the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film.

Aditi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi' in her kitty. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal. Aditi will be seen as Bibbojaan in the series. Her poster's caption reads, "She yearns for freedom, and not just her own." The upcoming series is set amid multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging. The official streaming date of the series has not yet been announced.

Apart from this, she will be next seen in an A.R. Rahman musical, the silent film 'Gandhi Talks.' Helmed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, and Siddharth Jadhav in the lead roles.

