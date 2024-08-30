As Kashyap lends support to Not Today, director Kripalani on tackling subject of suicide through the movie and making a tangible difference through viewers’ donation

Countless movies have been made on love and heartbreak, on friendship and family, but where are the films on suicide prevention? This thought led director Aditya Kripalani to make Not Today. Now, Anurag Kashyap has thrown his weight behind the project. The filmmaker has launched its trailer, before it premières on YouTube tomorrow.

Decoding his fourth feature film, Kripalani says, “The idea was to make a film that makes people feel less lonely. When you have a break-up, you listen to heartbreak songs. When you split with friends, you watch Dil Chahta Hai [2001]. There should be films that help you through suicidal thoughts. We need to feel heard, understood. There are 4,00,000 people who feel this every year. There should be movies for hope.”



Kripalani

Not Today spans a day in the life of a young Muslim woman, who begins working as a suicide prevention counselor in secret. Kripalani says the film will be available for free on YouTube, with a QR code provided for viewers to donate and all proceeds will go to a Mumbai-based suicide prevention centre. “We have all lost friends and family to suicide. I want people to invest in understanding suicidal thoughts. We want to donate everything from this to a suicide prevention centre.”

Overjoyed that the film has received support from many in the industry, including Sobhita Dhulipala, Vasan Bala and Shonali Bose, the director is grateful that it took only one call for Kashyap to come on board. “He went through two years of depression. I went and met him. He was there for me when my films have not been able to find release.”