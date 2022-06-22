Aditya Roy Kapur to romance Kriti Sanon in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next?

Breaking News
The 'Ram-Leela' film director is currently working on his first web series 'Heeramandi' which will stream on Netflix

Aditya Roy Kapur and Kriti Sanon/Instagram


Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur will reportedly romance actor Kriti Sanon in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film.

As per reports, the project will be a romantic drama. Soon after the rumours of both actors working together went out, the actors' fans became excited and flooded social media with the posts regarding the duo's collaboration.




"Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapoor are finally starring in a film together?! God heard my prayers" a user tweeted.


"If the rumours about Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next are true I'm actually going to faint," another user wrote.

A fan commented, "Aditya Roy Kapur has that potential of being A MegaStar, this film Of SLB will prove that for sure!!! ".

Aditya and Kriti have earlier worked together in 'Aira Gaira' from the film 'Kalank'. The official confirmation about the film is awaited.

Meanwhile, Aditya is currently promoting his forthcoming action thriller film 'OM: The Battle Within', which is slated to release on July 1, 2022. The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles and is the actor's first-ever 'in and as' film. 

Kriti, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Bachchhan Paandey' opposite Akshay Kumar and has recently won the 'IIFA Best Actor Award' for her performance in the film 'Mimi'. The actor will be next seen with Tiger Shroff in 'Ganpath - Part 1'.

The 'Ram-Leela' film director is currently working on his first web series 'Heeramandi' which will stream on Netflix. 

