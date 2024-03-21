After watching Ae Watan Mere Watan, netizens took to the popular micro-blogging site to share their opinions

Ae Watan Mere Watan Twitter review: Users shared their thoughts on 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' a Hindi period film by Prime Video India, which premiered on Thursday.

The movie stars Sara Ali Khan, along with Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Anand Tiwari, and Emraan Hashmi. It unfolds during the Quit India Movement of 1942.

Lots of people who saw 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' have posted their opinions on X (formerly Twitter). It seems that the film received mostly negative or mixed reviews.

Bad : Lead Performances, Poor Story telling & Emotional Connect.#SaraAliKhan Is not convincing , Totally Miscast #EmraanHashmi is impressive & some supporting cast is also did justice to the… pic.twitter.com/nYoe9wcfZU — Prashant Pandey (@tweet2prashant) March 21, 2024

#AeWatanMereWatan is a sorry attempt at a patriotic ode to an unsung hero of India's independence movement, Usha Mehta.#SaraAliKhan lacks any sort of emotional depth required for this role. Just like Laappataa Ladies, Sparsh Shrivastav is absolutely phenomenal here as well. https://t.co/qm5eMlC0pz pic.twitter.com/FlNFx2zJm1 — Akash Dey (@filmy_hu_bas) March 21, 2024

I had high hopes for Sara Ali Khan in this film, but her performance fell short. The role demanded a more powerful and emotionally resonant portrayal, but she came across as distant, cold, and lacked the needed depth of expression.



#AeWatanMereWatan pic.twitter.com/lhIAHUW44R — ᵀʰᵉ $𝑎𝑟𝑎𝒽 ♍ (@sarah_alsaeedi) March 20, 2024

One 'X' user praised the actress and wrote, "Sara Ali Khan Impresses With the Help of a Stellar Supporting Cast

Another fan wrote, "Ae Watan Mere Watan is a well-made film. Emraan Hashmi steals the show as Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. He’s undoubtedly the best part of this film. Sara Ali Khan is good in some scenes, but her performance is not entirely convincing."

Sara Ali Khan on her experience working on 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

In a conversation with News18, Sara Ali Khan spoke her heart out and shared, “As an actor, this is a genre I’ve never done. So now, I don’t have the crutch of being the ‘namaste darshakon’ girl, the ‘knock knock’ joke girl, the girl with the abs or the bubbly and bindass girl who will just speak her mind. My sasti juttis isn’t going to help here."

However, being a part of a story like Ae Watan Mere Watan that’s inspired by true events brought her a sense of pride. When quizzed about the same, she said, “It did, a 150 percent on every level! As a human being, I’m proud to be able to tell a story of an integral part of the Quit India Movement. I realise that I can’t always change the world. It’s about whatever little I can do. In this day and age, people are reluctant to do absolutely anything because they feel like, ‘Arrey, hum kya hi kar lenge!’ But kuch toh kar lo. Boond boond se banta hai sagar. That’s the whole point.”