Breaking News
Tackling fraud: ‘FB and X need to do better’
Mumbai: After string of top jobs, Bhushan Gagrani now at BMC HQ
Mumbai: State’s heaviest girder hangs on a few jacks
RTO atrocity: Auto driver yet to get vehicle
Mumbai: BMC to initiate evacuation strategy plan for Dahisar River
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ae Watan Mere Watan X reviews Netizens share their opinion on Sara Ali Khans historical drama check out
<< Back to Elections 2024

'Ae Watan Mere Watan' X reviews: Netizens share their opinion on Sara Ali Khan's historical drama, check out

Updated on: 21 March,2024 06:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

After watching Ae Watan Mere Watan, netizens took to the popular micro-blogging site to share their opinions

'Ae Watan Mere Watan' X reviews: Netizens share their opinion on Sara Ali Khan's historical drama, check out

Ae Watan Mere Watan Twitter review

Listen to this article
'Ae Watan Mere Watan' X reviews: Netizens share their opinion on Sara Ali Khan's historical drama, check out
x
00:00

Ae Watan Mere Watan Twitter review: Users shared their thoughts on 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' a Hindi period film by Prime Video India, which premiered on Thursday.


The movie stars Sara Ali Khan, along with Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Anand Tiwari, and Emraan Hashmi. It unfolds during the Quit India Movement of 1942.


Lots of people who saw 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' have posted their opinions on X (formerly Twitter). It seems that the film received mostly negative or mixed reviews.


One 'X' user praised the actress and wrote, "Sara Ali Khan Impresses With the Help of a Stellar Supporting Cast

Another fan wrote, "Ae Watan Mere Watan is a well-made film. Emraan Hashmi steals the show as Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. He’s undoubtedly the best part of this film. Sara Ali Khan is good in some scenes, but her performance is not entirely convincing."

Sara Ali Khan on her experience working on 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

In a conversation with News18, Sara Ali Khan spoke her heart out and shared, “As an actor, this is a genre I’ve never done. So now, I don’t have the crutch of being the ‘namaste darshakon’ girl, the ‘knock knock’ joke girl, the girl with the abs or the bubbly and bindass girl who will just speak her mind. My sasti juttis isn’t going to help here."

However, being a part of a story like Ae Watan Mere Watan that’s inspired by true events brought her a sense of pride. When quizzed about the same, she said, “It did, a 150 percent on every level! As a human being, I’m proud to be able to tell a story of an integral part of the Quit India Movement. I realise that I can’t always change the world. It’s about whatever little I can do. In this day and age, people are reluctant to do absolutely anything because they feel like, ‘Arrey, hum kya hi kar lenge!’ But kuch toh kar lo. Boond boond se banta hai sagar. That’s the whole point.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sara ali khan bollywood bollywood events Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK