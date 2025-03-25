Making her Bollywood debut with My Melbourne, Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed says her home country’s women and their fight for rights inspire her songs

Aryana Sayeed

Aryana Sayeed’s career exemplifies how music can be powerful. In her 16-year career, the Afghan pop sensation has used her music to champion Afghan women’s rights and highlight their plight. Now, she has made her Bollywood debut with My Melbourne—an anthology of short films helmed by Rima Das, Kabir Khan, Arif Ali and Onir—in which she has sung Rukna nahi. Speaking to mid-day from Istanbul, where she has been residing since leaving Afghanistan in 2021, she says, “Rukna nahi was written beautifully, with powerful lyrics. As a human rights activist, I relate to such projects.”

The film was launched by AR Rahman in 2022. For Sayeed, it was surreal to earn his appreciation. “I met AR Rahman in Melbourne when the movie was launched, and he expressed that he loved the song. He came across as such a sweet gentleman. Later, he tweeted about the song and tagged me. I admire his work; he is a living legend.”

In My Melbourne, director Khan’s segment, Setara, tells the story of an Afghan girl. Considering Sayeed has constantly raised her voice against the Taliban’s oppression of women, does her music derive its spirit from the women back home? “Absolutely,” she says, “They are my source of inspiration. They have been through so much, but have still not given up. Even today, they dare to come on the streets and raise their voice. I seek help internationally wherever I go. Some Afghan artistes say rage fuels our music. When we talk about Afghan women’s rights, our fighter side comes out. I’ve sung 10 to 12 songs for their rights. Now, with music being banned by the Taliban, it gives me an even bigger purpose to continue my fight.”

Bollywood buff

Hindi movies were a big part of Aryana Sayeed’s growing-up years. “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge [1995] and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam [1999] are my favourite Bollywood movies. I watched them when I was really young,” she says.