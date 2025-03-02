Breaking News
Updated on: 02 March,2025 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

After Border 2, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan gears up for his fourth film with father David Dhawan in an entertainer, set to shoot across the UK this May-June

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan barely has time to breathe. After wrapping up an elaborate 45-day schedule for Border 2, he is now preparing for the next schedule in Uttarakhand. He will then head to shoot for his father David Dhawan’s entertainer. This yet-untitled project marks the father-son duo’s fourth collaboration after Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017), and Coolie No. 1 (2020). Backed by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Entertainment, the film also marks Kannada actor Sreeleela’s Bollywood debut, featuring alongside Mrunal Thakur and Maniesh Paul.


David Dhawan
David Dhawan


After wrapping up the Mumbai and Goa schedule, a 45-day schedule has been planned across London and other parts of the UK during May and June. A source reveals that the veteran filmmaker and his team have locked several iconic locations for the shoot, ensuring a mix of grand cityscapes and scenic countryside backdrops. The source shares, “Varun and the team will be shooting extensively in London, covering popular spots including Piccadilly Circus among other places. There is an elaborate dance number planned which will be one of the highlights of the film.” 


The UK schedule will also include a week-long shoot in the countryside, where the team will film key romantic portions and a chase sequence. “David Dhawan is keen on bringing a fresh, international aesthetic to the film while maintaining his signature humour and energy,” the source adds. Varun, who has been juggling multiple projects, will fly to London by mid-May after completing his commitments for Border 2 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

