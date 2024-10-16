Varun Dhawan to kick off Goa schedule of David Dhawan's romantic comedy in November

Sources say Varun Dhawan to kick off the next schedule of director-father David Dhawan’s romantic comedy on November 6 in Goa

Varun and father David Dhawan

It’s one world after another for Varun Dhawan. Having recently completed a chunk of Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the actor has dived into the promotions for Citadel: Honey Bunny. But he has earmarked November for daddy dearest. mid-day has learnt that come November 6, the actor will begin the second schedule of director-father David Dhawan’s next, tentatively titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The father-son duo had kicked off the romantic comedy, which has Mrunal Thakur as one of its leading ladies, in July (Take one done, July 22).

A source reveals, “The second leg will begin in Goa on November 6. By then, Varun would have wrapped his promotion commitments for the Prime Video series. After the Goa schedule, David has charted out a month-long stint in Mumbai. A set will be erected at Mehboob Studios where they will film till mid-December.” An extensive foreign schedule is also being planned for early next year, but the details are yet to be finalised.

The romantic comedy marks Varun’s fourth collaboration with David after Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017), and Coolie No 1 (2020).