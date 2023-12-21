Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > After breakup with Giorgia Andriani Arbaaz Khan to marry make up artist Shura Khan

After breakup with Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan to marry make-up artist Shura Khan? 

Updated on: 21 December,2023 02:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to reports, Arbaaz Khan is all set to marry make-up artist Shura Khan. The couple met on the sets of 'Patna Shukla'

After breakup with Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan to marry make-up artist Shura Khan? 

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan

Key Highlights

  1. Arbaaz Khan will reportedly tie the knot on December 24
  2. Reportedly, he will be marrying make-up artist Shura Khan
  3. Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora

Bollywood producer and actor Arbaaz Khan seems to be ready to give marriage another chance. According to reports, the 56-year-old seems to have found his partner in makeup artist Shura Khan. The two will reportedly tie the knot on December 24. 


According to a report in India Today, actor Arbaaz Khan after his break-up with model Giorgia Andriani is ready to tie the knot with make-up artist Shura Khan, The two met on the set of the film 'Patna Shukla'. Reports state that the wedding will be an intimate affair with just family and friends in attendance. 


Arbaaz Khan was earlier married to Malaika Arora.  The two announced their separation in March 2016 and officially got divorced on May 11, 2017, 19 years after they got married in 1998.


After his divorce from Malaika Arora, Arbaaz dated Giorgia for a couple of years. It was only a few weeks ago that the model-actor confirmed that they had split up. While talking to Pinkvilla, Giorgia mentioned that she knew that Arbaaz and her relationship would not last forever. She called him her 'best friend'. Giorgia said, "I will always have feelings for him. The relationship that he had with Malaika did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now... to be called somebody’s girlfriend, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew it wouldn’t have lasted forever because we were very different.”

Meanwhile, Malaika had also spoken about her separation from Arbaaz on her reality show 'Moving In With Malaika'. "We drifted. We were too young. I was very young. I think I also changed. I also wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on. I felt the only way I could do that is if I could actually probably let go of certain ties. I think today we are better people. We love and respect each other for the people that we are. We have a child together. So that is something that will never ever change. But I feel we are far better people. Then, I think we were very irritable. Very irritable people. We became angry, negative people," she said. 

