Following her success with her latest release 'Crew,' Kriti Sanon expresses her desire for unity in Bollywood.

Kriti Sanon

Listen to this article Kriti Sanon on what she wishes from the film industry: 'We will be somewhere else if we start uniting...' x 00:00

Kriti Sanon, who appeared in the recent movies Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, expressed her desire for genuine support within the film industry rather than just superficial compliments. She mentioned having doubts about whether people are genuinely happy for others' success but noted a gradual change in the industry.

Crew star Kriti Sanon says this is what she wishes

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Zoom TV, Kriti Sanon revealed, “We will be somewhere else if we start uniting and start supporting each other. Genuinely supporting and genuinely feeling good… Not doing it for the heck of it, just being there, clapping and applauding for each other. It’s just going to be much nicer, happier and a much more successful place.”

She added, “I don’t see that unity so much here. I don’t know how many people are genuinely happy when a film does well but I think that’s changing a little bit. At least, I am hoping.”

Kriti mentioned that it matters when people genuinely appreciate the work of actors and creators when they are moved by something they've watched. “As actors, we thrive on validation,” she said.

Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya releases on OTT

Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today announced the global streaming premiere of Hindi film, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Celebrated for its quirky love story, talented cast, commendable performances, and chart-buster music, the romantic comedy had a dream theatrical run, scoring big at the box office.

Directed and written by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead, along with legendary actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The film is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

A refreshing take on the fan-favourite romantic-comedy genre, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya follows Aryan, a robotics engineer played by Shahid Kapoor, on a quest for the perfect life partner. During a visit to his aunt's robotics company in the USA, Aryan crosses paths with SIFRA (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation), played by Kriti Sanon, created by his aunt to test if humans could tell her apart from themselves. Inexplicably, Aryan is unable to stop thinking about her and falls in love with SIFRA. But can a human and a robot share a deeper connection or become life partners? This question forms the crux of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, giving viewers a ribtickling laughter riot with interesting twists and turns along the way.