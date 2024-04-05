Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' releases on OTT, here's where you can watch it

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baaton Merin Aisa Uljha Jiya' is now available to stream on OTT. The film also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia

Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today announced the global streaming premiere of Hindi film, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Celebrated for its quirky love story, talented cast, commendable performances, and chart-buster music, the romantic comedy had a dream theatrical run, scoring big at the box office. Directed and written by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead, along with legendary actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The film is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

A refreshing take on the fan-favourite romantic-comedy genre, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya follows Aryan, a robotics engineer played by Shahid Kapoor, on a quest for the perfect life partner. During a visit to his aunt's robotics company in the USA, Aryan crosses paths with SIFRA (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation), played by Kriti Sanon, created by his aunt to test if humans could tell her apart from themselves. Inexplicably, Aryan is unable to stop thinking about her and falls in love with SIFRA. But can a human and a robot share a deeper connection or become life partners? This question forms the crux of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, giving viewers a ribtickling laughter riot with interesting twists and turns along the way.

This marks Shahid's return to the genre people love him for. After movies like ‘Ishq Vishq’, ‘Chup Chup Ke’, and ‘Jab We Met’, this one was one of the most awaited films starring Kapoor. During a promotional event for the film, Shahid shared, "I was wondering why I haven't done a love story for a long time. It often happens that you get back-to-back films from a similar space. But I wanted to do something different. The word 'different' is defined by this film because the subject is so unique that I never imagined doing it. So it is a very fresh and different concept for me."