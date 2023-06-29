After Karan Deol's wedding, Dharmendra pens note for Hema Malini, Esha, Ahana; Esha Deol reacts with throwback picture

In an apologetic tone, Dharmendra penned a very personal note to his wife Hema Malini and daughters Esha and Ahana Deol. He said that he now realises that he should have spoken to them personally

Hema Malini and her daughter, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol's absence from Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's wedding did not go unnoticed. From the pre-wedding functions to post wedding reception, the absence of Dharmendra's second wife Hema Malini, and their daughters had become a talking point. Days after the wedding, Dharmendra took to his social media handle to share a picture with Esha Deol and penned a note for Hema Malini, his daughters, and their respective spouse and kids.

With an apologetic tone, Dharmendra wrote in his post, "Esha, Ahana, Hema and all my darling kids… loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s I love you and respect you all from the core of my heart… age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to to you…. but (folded hands emoji)."

For the unversed, Dharmendra was first married to Prakash Kaur with whom he has four kids- sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeeta and Ajeita. He later married Hema Malini with whom he has two daughters- Esha and Ahana. Reportedly, Hema Malini, Esha and Ahana were invited to the wedding but chose to skip it.

Hours after Dharmendra dropped the post, Esha took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from her wedding day. Sharing the post, she wrote to her father, "Love you papa . You are the best. Love you unconditionally & you know that . Cheer up & always be happy & healthy. Love u"

Hema Malini has time and again spoken out about maintaining a respectable distance from Dharmendra’s “other family" and how she and Dharmendra have had “an unconventional marriage".

While the trio did not attend the wedding, Esha had taken to her Instagram stories to wish the couple. In her Instagram Story, Esha wrote, “Congratulations, Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra is gearing up for the release of his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'. The film directed by Karan Johar also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.