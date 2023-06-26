After Karan Deol's wedding, Sunny Deol organises feast for Manali villagers; includes world's most expensive mushroom in menu

Karan Deol Wedding: Sunny Deol continues celebration by organising lavish feast for villagers in Manali's Dashal village

Sunny Deol was the happiest man during the festivities of his son Karan Deol's wedding to Drisha Acharya. The couple tied the knot on June 18 in Mumbai. Before the wedding ceremony, the Deol family had a week-long celebration leading up to the big day. While Karan and Drisha have headed for their honeymoon, papa Sunny Deol is continuing to celebrate their wedding by spreading cheer among people.

Days after the wedding, Sunny Deol reached Manali's Dashal village to organise a reception party for the villagers which in local language is called a Himachali Dham. A lavish spread was arranged for the villagers by Deol. The menu included Gucchi Ka Madra, Sepu Vadi, Rajma, Dal Chana, Kadhi Pakora, Khatta Kaddu, etc. The Gucchi was the highlight in the menu as it is the most expensive mushroom in the world. Sunny also performed the traditional Kullvi dance with the locals and was seen enjoying himself with the locals.

Reportedly, Sunny is extremely close to Manali as he often visits the town. He has also leased a cottage in the mountain areas to spend time in the midst of nature when he is not shooting. The feast was his way of thanking the villagers and involving them in his happiness.

Meanwhile, after his son's wedding, Sunny took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures which he captioned, "Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you my Bachas. God Bless! #HappiestFather." In the photos, the groom wore an off-white sherwani and teamed up with a matching turban, while Drisha looked beautiful in a printed red lehenga. She wore a mangtika and gold neckpiece to compliment her look.

After the day wedding, Karan and Drisha also had a reception that was attended by Bollywood celebrities. From Ranveer Singh to Prem Chopra to Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, several members from the film industry attended the reception to bless the couple.

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya. Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol will soon be seen on the big screen as Tara Singh in 'Gadar 2'. The film will be released in theatres on August 11.