After a week-long wedding celebration, newlyweds Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya have headed to the mountains for their honeymoon

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the knot on June 18 in Mumbai in the presence of family and friends. After a week-long celebration, the couple has headed to the mountains for their honeymoon.

Karan Deol took to his Instagram stories to share a few glimpses of the mountains and the waterfalls around them. He also shared a picture of him posing with Disha in the midst of nature with a waterfall in the backdrop. Drisha, too, shared pictures from their trip to the mountains.

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer and works in Dubai. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya. Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took up acting professionally. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Karan dropped pictures of him and Drisha from their star-studded wedding reception. For the reception, Drisha and Karan, opted for a fusion of Indo-western fashion styles.

Drisha was seen wearing a beautiful floor-length shimmery gown with a small trail at the bottom. She kept her hair open and opted for neutral-toned makeup. Karan opted for a blingy black suit. Along with the post, he wrote, "Beginning the beautiful journey of love, friendship, bond & growth together. Thanks for entering my life as my better half!" Truly a gorgeous pair!

After the day wedding, Karan and Drisha also had a reception that was attended by Bollywood celebrities. From Ranveer Singh to Prem Chopra to Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, several members from the film industry attended the reception to bless the couple.

The wedding celebrations were conducted on a grand scale. The sangeet was a big hit with the Deol men putting their best foot forward as they danced to hit tracks. Ranveer Singh was also in attendance and brought his infectious energy to the whole affair -- even treating his attendees to an impromptu live performance of 'Apna Time Aayega.' The baarat was also a fancy affair with the groom arriving on horseback and Dadaji Dharmendra shaking a leg with sons Bobby and Sunny Deol and nephew Abhay Deol to the dhol beats.