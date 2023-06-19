Soon after she dropped the video, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Bobby Deol and Tania Deol with newlyweds Karal Deol and Drisha Acharya

Listen to this article Karan-Drisha Wedding: Sunny, Bobby Deol share inside photos from the marriage function x 00:00

Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya at Mumbai's Taj Lands End on Sunday morning. Karan shared first pictures from his wedding ceremony with Drisha. His actor father Sunny Deol also shared pictures from the ceremony welcoming Drisha into the Deol family.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a string of pictures which he captioned, "Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you my Bachas. God Bless! #HappiestFather." In the photos, the groom wore an off-white sherwani and teamed up with a matching turban, while Drisha looked beautiful in a printed red lehenga. She wore a mangtika and gold neckpiece to compliment her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Karan Deol arrived at the wedding venue amidst a packed baarat. Dressed in a heavy embroidered and jewel-adorned white and gold sherwani, complete with a turban, Karan looked the very picture of a knight in shining armour. Papa Sunny Deol was spotted by the side of his son on this important day, dressed in a mint green sherwani. Other family members included uncles Abhay Deol, who looked dapper in his ivory kurta by Manish Malhotra, and Bobby Deol, who looked stylish in a cerulean kurta. Other family members also graced the event.

Actor and uncle of the groom, Bobby Deol also shared pictures of the wedding. He wrote, "Blessed to have a daughter in our family now ... god bless you both @drishaacharya and @imkarandeol."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

After the day wedding, Karan and Drisha also had a reception that was attended by Bollywood celebrities. From Ranveer Singh to Prem Chopra to Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, several members from the film industry attended the reception to bless the couple.

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya. Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.