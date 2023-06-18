The festivities reach a climax in the Deol household today! After a host of pre-wedding celebrations including an extravagant and thoroughly enjoyable sangeet, Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol married his longtime girlfriend, Drisha Acharya an hour ago on June 18th, 2023

Karal Deol and Drisha Acharya, Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Listen to this article First Pics: Karan Deol gets married to longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in grand ceremony x 00:00

The festivities reach a climax in the Deol household today! After a host of pre-wedding celebrations including an extravagant and thoroughly enjoyable sangeet, Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol married his longtime girlfriend, Drisha Acharya an hour ago on June 18th, 2023.

Karan Deol arrived at the wedding venue amidst a packed baarat. Dressed in a heavy embroidered and jewel adorned white and gold sherwani, complete with turban, he looked the very picture of a knight in shining armour. Other family members included uncles Abhay Deol who looked dapper in his ivory kurta, and Bobby Deol who looked stylish in a cerulean kurta. Other family members also graced the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first pictures of the ceremony also gave us a brief glimpse of the beautiful bride Drisha, styled in a royal red ensemble of lehenga choli, ghungat and jewellery.

The couple sat amidst a traditional puja assemblage flanked by videographers and family members. The hall was artistically decorated in floral arrangements of blush pink, white and silver.

The Deol family also went all out on the sangeet conducted yesterday. The ceremony saw performances by all family members. Videos of Deol family members dancing to their hit tracks have surfaced on social media. Dharmendra enthusiastically danced to ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’; and uncle Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya also gave a stellar performance by unexpectedly dancing to ‘Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai’ from Bobby’s debut film, ‘Barsaat’.

Ranveer Singh had also been invited to the celebrations and he brought his classic energy to the sangeet. A viral video shows Ranveer lifting the groom-to-be in the air and giving an impromptu live performance of ‘Apna Time Aayega’ from his hit film, ‘Gully Boy’.

Karan and Drisha have been dating since six years and reportedly know each other since childhood. She works in the travel industry in Dubai. While more pictures and details of the wedding are yet to be released, we can be sure it will be an occasion to remember. It will also be followed by a grand reception.