Breaking News
Mumbai: Crook pushes woman into loan trap, then dupes her
Mumbai: BMC to conduct Covid drill on April 10, 11
Now, BMC identifies 20 deadliest spots in Mumba
MBBS student's murder: Police to launch a final bid to retrieve body
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > After Padma Shri award Raveena Tandons daughter Rasha pens a note for her I couldnt be a prouder daughter

After Padma Shri award, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha pens a note for her: 'I couldn't be a prouder daughter'

Updated on: 07 April,2023 01:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On 5th April, iconic and talented actor Raveena Tandon was bestowed with the fourth highest civilian honour Padma Shri Award in Delhi

After Padma Shri award, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha pens a note for her: 'I couldn't be a prouder daughter'

Raveena with Rasha


Reveling in the victory of her mother, proud daughter Rasha Thadani penned a heartwarming note on her social media commemorating the prestigious honour of Padma Shri conferred on Raveena Tandon


On 5th April, iconic and talented actor Raveena Tandon was bestowed with the fourth highest civilian honour Padma Shri Award in Delhi. Ruling the silver screen for decades, Raveena Tandon continues to inspire millions with her impactful and impressive performances across platforms and languages. Celebrating the same, the actor was honoured for her achievements with the prestigious award. Beaming with joy and pride, Rasha Thadani not only accompanied her mother to the event but also congratulated her with a heartwarming post on social media. 



Also Read: Raveena Tandon poses with SS Rajamouli at Padma Awards 2023


The young and upcoming actor, Rasha Thadani wrote, “The Padma Shree award, one of the most prestigious awards of the Republic of India. What a year this has been for you. You keep saying it's Nana's doing, that he's helping you achieve what you're achieving, and I don't doubt that, but it's also all your hard work. You deserve all the success, love, and respect you're receiving. I couldn't be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honoured in front of the most respected people of our community. This is a victory for you mama. Your humility, grace, and kindness inspires Ranbir and I to work harder and to be our best selves. The sky is your limit, can't wait to see what you do next.” 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rasha (@rashathadani)

Truly, Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani are mother-daughter goals!

raveena tandon Entertainment News bollywood news padma shri Instagram

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK