Raveena Tandon receives Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu

Expressing her gratitude for being picked for the top honour, Tandon earlier said, "Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose -- cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but beyond."

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Actor Raveena Tandon, on Wednesday, was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, by President Droupadi Murmu at a gilded ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were in attendance during the presentation ceremony.

Expressing her gratitude for being picked for the top honour, Tandon earlier said, "Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose -- cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema -- all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father."

Tandon emerged as an A-lister in Bollywood with blockbusters such as 'Mohra', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Satta', 'Shool', and many more.

She received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the pan-India blockbuster 'KGF 2'.

Earlier, in January, the Central government announced a total of 106 Padma Awards across categories. The categories included art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others.

Also Read: After Virat Kohli, Quick Style grooves with Raveena Tandon on 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani', watch!

Apart from Raveena Tandon, ace music composer MM Keeravani, who created history by winning an Oscar for the chartbuster song, 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus -- 'RRR', was also honoured by a Padma Shri by our honourable President Droupadi Murmu.

On the work front, Raveena will be next seen in an upcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar.

Apart from that, she also has 'Patna Shukla' in his kitty.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever