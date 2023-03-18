After Virat Kohli, Quick Style grooves with Raveena Tandon on 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani', watch!

Taking to Instagram, Quick Style dropped a video in which the boys are seen matching Tip Tip Barsa Paani steps with Raveeena with much joy and happiness

(Pic courtesy: Raveena Tandon, Quickstyle/ Instagram)

Norwegian dance group Quick Style put their best efforts into entertaining Indian audiences during their Mumbai tour recently. From dancing with cricketer Virat Kohli to indulging in impromptu dance session inside Mumbai local train, the all-male dance group truly enthralled everyone on their short trip to India.

The group also met Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and grooved with her on her blockbuster song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'.

Taking to Instagram, Quick Style dropped a video in which the boys are seen matching Tip Tip Barsa Paani steps with Raveeena with much joy and happiness.

Raveena looked stunning clad in a black shirt with blue denim pants. The crew members, on the other hand, looked dapper as ever as they aced the dance steps with Raveena.

"Different when you do it with the originals," Quick Styles captioned the clip.

Raveena and Quick Styles' video has garnered several likes and comments.

"THE OG !!! THE BEST," actress Riddhima Pandit commented.

"Hahahah best best," a netizen commented.

The group rose to fame after recreating hook steps of popular Bollywood songs such as 'Sadi Galli' from the film 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Kala Chashma' from 'Baar Baar Dekho'. During their visit to India, Quick Style also spoke to ANI. They expressed their love for Indian songs.

"For us, the song Kaala Chashma and every song that is popular in this world..it's not anyone's, it's everyone's. And the people that watch our show, we feel they are our family, our group, our supporters, so we are together. So the song is ours," the group said.

