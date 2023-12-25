Breaking News
Raigad Police seizes 1,500 kg gelatin sticks, 70 kg detonators; 3 held
Mumbai Police issues preventive order on bursting firecrackers ahead of New Year
Maharashtra reports 28 Covid-19 cases; active tally at 153
Thane civic chief warns against laxity in tackling unauthorised construction
Bus exiting Ajmer parking lot runs over people; 3 dead, as many injured
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > After Raha Bipasha Basu reveals Devis adorable face for the first time and we dare you not to be obsessed with the munchkin

After Raha, Bipasha Basu reveals Devi’s adorable face for the first time and we dare you not to be obsessed with the munchkin

Updated on: 25 December,2023 09:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Just when we were still gushing over the cuteness of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha, Bipasha Basu has also chosen this festive occasion to unveil the face of her daughter, Devi, for the first time

After Raha, Bipasha Basu reveals Devi’s adorable face for the first time and we dare you not to be obsessed with the munchkin

In Pic: Bipasha Basu's daughter Devi

Listen to this article
After Raha, Bipasha Basu reveals Devi’s adorable face for the first time and we dare you not to be obsessed with the munchkin
x
00:00

It seems like today is a day of revelations for the Bollywood stars' little ones. As we celebrate Christmas, the newest parents in the film industry have decided to make it exceptionally special for their fans and the internet. Just when we were still gushing over the cuteness of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha, as her parents proudly presented her to the paparazzi for the first time, Bipasha Basu has also chosen this festive occasion to unveil the face of her daughter, Devi, for the first time. Netizens are currently experiencing a delightful moment.


Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed Devi last year, and their family has been the talk of the town for a while now. As Devi celebrated her first birthday this Diwali, curiosity arose about when Bipasha and Karan would reveal her face. It turns out they chose Christmas, and much like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, they have shared the first picture of their little munchkin to make this festive season even more special.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)


Bipasha Basu shared an incredibly adorable picture of Devi. In the photo, the bundle of happiness is dressed in a cute red frock with a matching bow hairband. She is seen sitting under a Christmas tree, and we challenge you not to fall in love with her cuteness. Fans are expressing their joy and love as they react to the picture. This, indeed, is a Merry Christmas!

Meanwhile, it was recently when Bipasha spoke about being trolled for her postpartum weight. “I would like to tell them to please keep trolling. It’s completely fine because I’m not bothered,” Bipasha told India Today. Karan Singh Grover added, “As long as they’re watching us, it is okay.”

Bipasha Basu further added how embracing motherhood changed her life completely. She said, “Devi’s my number one when it comes to everything and anything. Whether my eyes are open or shut, it’s always her. Every time I step out, I just want to run back home and be with her. Everything in my life now revolves around her… Karan is number three, I’m number two and Devi is number one.” Karan playfully added, “I’m a slave who used to have one master. Now I’ve two masters and I’m still a slave. So, nothing much has changed for me.”

Stay tuned to midday.com for more.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranbir kapoor alia bhatt bipasha basu karan singh grover Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK