After Raha, Bipasha Basu reveals Devi’s adorable face for the first time and we dare you not to be obsessed with the munchkin

Just when we were still gushing over the cuteness of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha, Bipasha Basu has also chosen this festive occasion to unveil the face of her daughter, Devi, for the first time

In Pic: Bipasha Basu's daughter Devi

It seems like today is a day of revelations for the Bollywood stars' little ones. As we celebrate Christmas, the newest parents in the film industry have decided to make it exceptionally special for their fans and the internet. Just when we were still gushing over the cuteness of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha, as her parents proudly presented her to the paparazzi for the first time, Bipasha Basu has also chosen this festive occasion to unveil the face of her daughter, Devi, for the first time. Netizens are currently experiencing a delightful moment.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed Devi last year, and their family has been the talk of the town for a while now. As Devi celebrated her first birthday this Diwali, curiosity arose about when Bipasha and Karan would reveal her face. It turns out they chose Christmas, and much like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, they have shared the first picture of their little munchkin to make this festive season even more special.

Bipasha Basu shared an incredibly adorable picture of Devi. In the photo, the bundle of happiness is dressed in a cute red frock with a matching bow hairband. She is seen sitting under a Christmas tree, and we challenge you not to fall in love with her cuteness. Fans are expressing their joy and love as they react to the picture. This, indeed, is a Merry Christmas!

Meanwhile, it was recently when Bipasha spoke about being trolled for her postpartum weight. “I would like to tell them to please keep trolling. It’s completely fine because I’m not bothered,” Bipasha told India Today. Karan Singh Grover added, “As long as they’re watching us, it is okay.”

Bipasha Basu further added how embracing motherhood changed her life completely. She said, “Devi’s my number one when it comes to everything and anything. Whether my eyes are open or shut, it’s always her. Every time I step out, I just want to run back home and be with her. Everything in my life now revolves around her… Karan is number three, I’m number two and Devi is number one.” Karan playfully added, “I’m a slave who used to have one master. Now I’ve two masters and I’m still a slave. So, nothing much has changed for me.”

