Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover share video of daughter Devi's first haircut, watch

Couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover dropped an adorable video of their daughter Devi getting her first haircut at a salon in Mumbai. In the clip, we can see Bipasha and Karan keeping Devi entertained and busy as the hairdressers cut her hair

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover share video of daughter Devi's first haircut, watch

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and Devi (Pic/Instagram)

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover share video of daughter Devi's first haircut, watch
On Friday, star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover dropped an adorable video of their daughter Devi getting her first haircut at a salon in Mumbai. In the clip, we can see Bipasha and Karan keeping Devi entertained and busy as the hairdressers cut her hair.


"Devi's first hair cut ," Bipasha captioned the post on Instagram.


 
 
 
 
 
The particular video left netizens in awe. "Awww...so cute," a social media user commented. "How adorable," a fan commented. Bipasha and Karan welcomed Devi on November 12, 2022, six years after their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her baby.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine." Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is gearing up for the upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter', which is headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

