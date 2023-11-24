Breaking News
Emmy Awards juror 'Aarya' screenwriter Anu Singh Choudhary shares deets of historic moment: 'Entire ballroom erupted into applause'

Updated on: 24 November,2023 02:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Author and screenwriter Anu Singh Choudhary, who was part of the 51st International Emmy Awards jury, shared it was an unforgettable night for India

Anu Singh Choudhary

On the night of November 20, Indians created history. Vir Das became the first comedian from India to win International Emmy Awards under the genre ‘Comedy’, while producer Ekta Kapoor became the first Indian filmmaker to receive the prestigious International Emmy Directorate Award.


Author and screenwriter Anu Singh Choudhary, who was part of the 51st International Emmy Awards jury, shared it was an unforgettable night for India and its talents shining bright. The International Emmy Awards took place in New York City.


Choudhary, known for penning Sushmita Sen-led Aarya franchise and Hansal Mehta's Netflix drama Scoop,  was a part of the jury set up to confer the Sir Peter Ustinov Television Scriptwriting Award, designed to motivate non-American novice writers under the age of 30 and, unlike other awards at the Emmys, it is to identify, encourage and recognise a new writing talent in TV writing.


Choudhary said even Jim Sarbh and Shefali Shah, the other two nominees, garnered cheers from the audience, despite not winning an award.

"Such a moment of pride to have the entire ballroom at the International Emmy’s award ceremony erupt into applause for India twice over - once when Ektaa Kapoor was handed over the Directorate Award by Deepak Chopra, and even more so when Vir Das was called upon the stage to receive the Comedy genre award.

"Both Ektaa and Vir dedicated their awards to India and Indians, making the moment so very special. Even though Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh didn’t win the awards in the best actors categories, they were applauded and cheered by the audiences. Goes on to prove yet again that Indian stories and storytellers have become a force to reckon with!" Choudhary said in a statement.

Vir Das and Derry Girls Season 3 won the International Emmy for Comedy at the International Emmy Awards. He won the award for his Netflix comedy special titled Vir Das: Landing.

Talking about winning at the International Emmy Awards, Vir expressed his excitement and said, "I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy for 'Vir Das: Landing.' This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn't have been possible. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to "Vir Das: Landing".

