Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Sikandar ka muqaddar changing

Updated on: 26 June,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

After working with Dev Patel in Monkey Man, Sikandar thrilled to collaborate with ‘dream directors’ Raj-DK on Citadel: Honey Bunny

Sikandar Kher

In the past few years, Sikandar Kher has worked with some of the best directors around, from Ram Madhvani to Vasan Bala and recently, Dev Patel. Who would be a fitting addition to this list? Director duo Raj-DK. Kher has joined the cast of Citadel: Honey Bunny, led by Varun Dhawan and Samantha. 


Varun Dhawan leads the spy thrillerVarun Dhawan leads the spy thriller


Being a part of the international spy franchise that has multiple spin-offs around the world is exciting in itself. But for Kher, the bigger draw was the opportunity to work with the director duo. “Raj-DK are any actor’s dream. I was looking forward to working with them for a long time. This is the chance I got,” shares the actor. There is another reason he holds the Prime Video series close to his heart. “Varun has been a dear friend since childhood. Being with him on set was an amazing experience, I love his energy.”      


Raj-DKRaj-DK

The past three months have been a dream run for Kher, as Patel’s maiden directorial venture Monkey Man received rave reviews all over the world. The actor, who plays the antagonist in the action thriller, says, “I first auditioned for it 10 years ago. The film then encountered numerous delays and setbacks. When Dev struggled to find the ideal antagonist, he revisited the old audition tapes. It was then that he realised I was the perfect fit for the role.”

sikander kher Raj & DK varun dhawan samantha ruth prabhu bollywood news Entertainment News

