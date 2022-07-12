Ahead of the release of Shamshera, Sanjay Dutt gives deadly vibes with his gym look

Sanjay Dutt took to his social media handle and shared a deadly gym look while giving out the perfect mid-week motivation with his beefed-up physique

Sanjay Dutt/ Picture Courtesy- Official social media handle

Sanjay Dutt has stunned the masses with his daredevil avatar of Shuddh Singh in the trailers of the upcoming film 'Shamshera' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. And seems like the actor has set his mood to conquer the world with his power-packed performances.

The actor took to his social media and shared a deadly gym look while giving out the perfect mid-week motivation with his beefed-up physique. He wrote the caption - "Because he who conquers himself is the mightiest warrior. #DuttsTheWay"

After portraying powerful characters like Adheera in KGF 2 and Kaka Kanha in 'Samrat Prithviraj' in his previous releases, Sanjay Dutt is all set to come up with yet another powerful character of Shuddh Singh in Karan Malhotra's directorial 'Shamshera'. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the film will hit the theatres on July 22, 2022.



Other than 'Shamshera', Sanjay Dutt's lineup includes, 'Ghudchadi', and 'Baap'. Apart from that, there are a lot of other projects that he is working on which has not been announced yet.