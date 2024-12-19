Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, along with their daddy dearest Amitabh Bachchan, attended the annual function of their daughter Aaradhya at the Dhirubhai Ambani school

Rumours can now totally rest in peace as, once again, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan make yet another appearance together, convincing everyone that all is good at the Bachchan house and divorce is out of the question for the much-loved couple. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, along with their daddy dearest Amitabh Bachchan, attended the annual function of their daughter Aaradhya at the Dhirubhai Ambani school. The video of them holding hands is now going viral on the internet.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan together

In the video, Aishwarya can be seen wearing an all-black suit and pairing it with a dupatta that featured floral embroidery. The actress was accompanied by her hubby Abhishek, who looked dashing in a black hoodie, while Mr. Bachchan wore a green blazer. In the video, the actress was seen holding Abhishek's hand and was also seen talking to both Abhishek and Big B. The actress was also seen asking Sr. Bachchan to 'come,' and then she guided him toward the venue.

Fans react to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s video

While reacting to the clip, a netizen commented, "Muze to pata tha aisa kuch nahi, main to aaj inko saath dekh ke bohot khush hoon." "Long time ke baad saath mein dikhayi diye," another one reacted. One user wrote, "Meri adhi zindagi to inke rumours sun ne mein chali gayi aur divorce hua bhi nahi." "This picture is a slap on the face of those people who used to say that Aishwarya is getting divorced from Abhishek," a fan wrote. Another one commented, "Thank goodness."

Aishwarya has only been a part of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ in recent years. In an interview with The Hindu, Abhishek said, “In my household, I’m lucky I get to go out and make movies, but I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya and I thank her immensely for that. But I don’t think the kids look at it that way. They don’t look at you as a third person, they look at you as the first person."

About Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumours

Reports of possible tension in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage have been circulating for some time. The couple, who tied the knot in a high-profile wedding in 2007, has been making headlines due to divorce speculations. They share a daughter named Aaradhya.

Abhishek's alleged closeness to his ‘Dasvi’ co-star, Nimrat Kaur, along with complex family dynamics involving Shweta and Jaya Bachchan, are said to be contributing factors to the rumoured troubles.