Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives glimpse of her mother's birthday celebrations

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday wish for her mother Vrinda Rai is all things love.
On Tuesday, Aishwarya took to Instagram and dropped a string of images from her mom's birthday celebrations.
One of the images shows Aaradhya holding her grandmother with a pink rose in her hand, while Abhishek is seen standing in the back. The particular selfie was taken by none other than Aishwarya.
For the birthday, Aishwarya opted for a jacket over a black t-shirt while Aaradhya was seen dressed in a red tee. Junior AB sported a red-orange hoodie.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDA. LOVE YOU FOREVER AND BEYOND.GOD BLESS ALWAYS ALLLLLWAAAAAYS," Aishwarya captioned the post.
Aishwarya and family returned from Cannes this weekend. She turned heads by donning a black Dolce & Gabbana gown and Gaurav Gupta's pink gown on the red carpet.
