Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives glimpse of her mother's birthday celebrations

Updated on: 25 May,2022 10:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
On Tuesday, Aishwarya took to Instagram and dropped a string of images from her mom's birthday celebrations

Picture courtesy/Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram account


Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday wish for her mother Vrinda Rai is all things love.

On Tuesday, Aishwarya took to Instagram and dropped a string of images from her mom's birthday celebrations.




One of the images shows Aaradhya holding her grandmother with a pink rose in her hand, while Abhishek is seen standing in the back. The particular selfie was taken by none other than Aishwarya.


