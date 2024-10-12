Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to share a birthday wish for her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan as he turned 82

L-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; R- Amitabh Bachchan with Aaradhya

Listen to this article Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes 'Pa-Dadaji' Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday with an adorable picture x 00:00

Amitabh Bachchan turned 82 on Friday. The legendary superstar was flooded with wishes from colleagues, friends and fans on social media. His daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai also penned a post for him. Her post comes amid rumours of separation from her husband Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a cute picture of her daughter Aaradhya posing with Amitabh. She addressed Bachchan as Pa-dadaji in her birthday wish for him.

Sharing the adorable picture, Aishwarya wrote, "Happy Birthday Pa-Dadaji💐🎂💝God Bless always".

Amid separation and divorce rumours, this post from Aishwarya Rai made fans feel that all is well between the couple.

"And many said they are divorced now its a silence for them," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Please keep posting regularly we all miss you a lot".

Amitabh Bachchan receives special birthday gift from Poland

On his special day, the actor received 'the most revered gift' from the City of Wroclaw, Poland. Taking to his Twitter, Bachchan expressed his gratitude for the beautiful musical tribute, which holds a special place in his heart as it pays homage to his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan's legacy.

Big B posted a video of the musical tribute he received on his birthday on his social media handles. In the video, a group of young girls play the tunes of his father’s 'Madhushala' on violins. This tribute is undoubtedly one of the most precious gifts for the actor, as it honours his late father's work.

While sharing the video, Bachchan included a heartfelt caption. Expressing his gratitude, he wrote,'"The day of birth... and another day in its knowing that the celebration at that time was different from the time now... and the most revered gift that comes to me is from the City of Wroclaw, Poland."'

Reflecting on his personal connection with Poland, he continued, '"The City of Wroclaw, Poland, as you all may know, gave me the Ambassador declaration of the City during my last visit there. It is the City of Literature also, and they have placed a molding of Babuji on their main Square. It is also the City of Elfs, and they honored Babuji with this statue. They have even named a Square-Street after Babuji, the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Street Square."'

An emotional Amitabh concluded his note by describing the gift as 'most loving, generous, and overwhelming,' and added, '"Young musicians play the violin as a tribute to Babuji's 'Madhushala', the tune in which he sang it... at all the prominent locations of the City. It is a most humbling and overwhelming gesture, and words fail me in expressing my emotions at this point."'

