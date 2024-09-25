Not only did Aishwarya Rai greet everyone present at the airport with a smile, but she also obliged the paparazzi who requested a selfie. This sweet gesture will definitely steal your heart

In Pic: Aishwarya Rai obliged paparazzi with selfie, (Pic/Varinder Chawla)

After captivating the world with her breathtaking appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya Rai has returned to Mumbai. Aishwarya, who attended the fashion week with her daughter Aaradhya, was clicked at the Mumbai airport last night. The actress made a striking appearance in a stunning black outfit. At the airport, Aishwarya greeted fans and paparazzi, as always.

Not only did Aishwarya Rai greet everyone present at the airport with a smile, but she also obliged the paparazzi who requested a selfie. This sweet gesture will definitely steal your heart. As the video surfaced on the internet, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, “Definitely, Aaradhya will be getting the Bachchan family’s height.” Another wrote, “Beautiful dress, ma’am.” A third fan said, “Abhishek’s female version with some cute kiddo carbs.”

Aishwarya Rai’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week this year

With her captivating appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again proved why she is called the 'Queen of the Ramp.' Dressed in a balloon-hem red dress, the 'Jodha Akbar' star let her hair down and added a pop of color to her look with a bold red lip shade. She walked the runway with utmost confidence and grace, representing L’Oreal Paris. Her walk became even more special when she greeted the French audience with a 'namaste,' a gesture deeply ingrained in the rich tapestry of Indian culture. As it is said, trendsetters may change every season, but icons last a lifetime, and Aishwarya is definitely proof of that fact.

Take a look at the visuals from Aishwarya’s ramp walk, and you will agree too.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s work front

Meanwhile, on the film front, Aishwarya recently won the Best Actress award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for her performance in the Mani Ratnam-directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'. The SIIMA 2024 award was presented to Aishwarya by filmmaker Kabir Khan. After winning the award, the actress shared heartfelt gratitude, thanking the entire 'Ponniyin Selvan' team. She said, "Thank you so very much, SIIMA, for honoring me with this award. It means the world to me because 'Ponniyin Selvan' was a movie so close to my heart. Directed by my mentor Mani Ratnam, this award recognizes not just my work as Nandini but the efforts of the entire team."