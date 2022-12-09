Breaking News
Gujarat election results: Flipping Kutch and Saurashtra helped BJP to record win
Mumbai Crime: ‘Kajal consumed chemicals herself to avoid suspicion’
Mumbai Crime: Was Juhu killer also planning to chop up his mother?
Mumbai: City will be pothole-free in the next two years, says CM Eknath Shinde
Thane: Labour contractor injured in firing, dies in hospital
Mumbai: Man held for defaming friend on social media

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ajay Devgn Abhishek Bachchan make a new beginning in Benares

Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan make a new beginning in Benares

Updated on: 09 December,2022 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Ajay Devgn kicks off Bholaa’s UP schedule with theme song shoot; to film crucial dramatic scenes with Abhishek Bachchan during 10-day stint

Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan make a new beginning in Benares

Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan


For Ajay Devgn, the past few weeks have been all about Drishyam 2. Now, as the crime thriller is enjoying a strong run at the box office, the actor has retraced his steps to the world of Bholaa. On December 6, he kicked off the Benares schedule of the action thriller, which is an official adaptation of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tamil hit, Kaithi (2019). Over the 10-day schedule, Devgn will shoot two important elements — the film’s theme song, and dramatic scenes featuring Abhishek Bachchan who makes a special appearance.


Bholaa is a remake of KaithiBholaa is a remake of Kaithi



We hear Devgn, who doubles up as the director on the Tabu-starrer, is first tackling the song. While Bholaa is set over one night as a released convict helps the cops catch gangsters in exchange for seeing his daughter, the track will delve into the titular character’s back-story — from his early years, to his romance with on-screen wife Amala Paul, and how things spiralled out of control, leading him to prison. A source reveals, “The track has been composed by KGF: Chapter 2 music director Ravi Basrur, and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Ajay will can the number over the next four days. Simultaneously, Abhishek is filming some portions with a small team.” 


Also Read: Bholaa to get bigger with Bhai?

Bachchan will take centre-stage after the song is wrapped up. Though details of his special appearance are being closely guarded, sources tell us he plays a gangster on a mission to retrieve a lost contraband. “Abhishek will be seen sporting a rugged look, complete with a beard. While a large chunk of the movie has been shot on sets in Hyderabad and Mumbai, Ajay was clear that the confrontational sequences and the theme song would be filmed in real locations in Uttar Pradesh.” The source adds that Bachchan’s character will feature more prominently in the Bholaa sequel that is in the works. If things go as planned, Devgn will call it a wrap on the movie by the month-end after another song and patchwork shoot.    

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ajay devgn abhishek bachchan Bholaa bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK