Kajol, Ajay Devgn Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Kajol’s hilarious birthday wish for Ajay Devgn: 'Jumping like a kid at the thought of your cake' x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn celebrates his birthday on April 2. To mark the special day, his wife and actress Kajol took to Instagram and shared a hilarious wish for her beloved husband. In the picture, Ajay can be seen basking in the sun wearing a white t-shirt and sunglasses.

Kajol wrote in the caption, “Since I know ur soooooo excited about ur birthday that ur jumping up and down like a kid and clapping ur hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn PS:- if anybody has a video of him doing any of this pls send it to me immediately.”

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999 and are proud parents of Nysa and Yug. Before their wedding, the couple co-starred in films like 'Ishq', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and 'Dil Kya Kare' to name a few. The duo has also starred in films including 'Raju Chacha' and 'U Me Aur Hum'. The power couple was last seen together in 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be seen in producer Boney Kapoor's period drama film 'Maidaan'. It revolves around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought pride to India through football. It is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and also features Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. The movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10, 2024.

Ajay will next seen in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming directorial 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' opposite Tabu. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023, and will be a multi-language release.

The original soundtrack for the film was composed by the renowned and celebrated music director MM Kreem. The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit theatres on April 26, 2024.

Apart from that, he also has Rohit Shetty's upcoming action thriller film 'Singham Again' in his kitty. 'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

On the other hand, Kajol has 'Do Patti'. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. The film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films.

