Photos from the event show that sketches of Ajay’s looks throughout the years were put on display. There were also flowers and balloons brought as gifts for the actor.

Ajay Devgn Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Ajay Devgn Birthday: 'Maidaan' actor meets fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who celebrates his birthday on April 2 met a sea of fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence Shivshakti. Clad in a white t-shirt and jeans, Ajay thanked his fans with folded hands who arrived to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. Photos from the event show that sketches of Ajay’s looks throughout the years were put on display. There were also flowers and balloons brought as gifts for the actor.

Check out the pictures below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Maidaan’. It centers around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the revered coach of the Indian national football team, with Ajay playing the titular role. Priyamani in a remarkable role as Syed Abdul Rahim's wife. The long-awaited sports drama will hit theatres on April 10 and also features Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh. Based on a true story, 'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of 'Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10, 2024.

Besides that, Ajay Devgn also has Rohit Shetty's upcoming action thriller film 'Singham Again' in his kitty. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

Ajay also has 'Raid 2'. Directed by Kumar Mangat Pathak, it is based on the recent Income Tax (I-T) raids in Kanpur and Kannauj on perfumer Piyush Jain. Riteish Deshmukh takes on the role of an antagonist in the film which also stars Vaani Kapoor.

The actor will once again reunite with Tabu for 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' helmed by Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023, and will be a multi-language release. He also has 'De De Pyaar De 2' in the pipeline.

(With inputs from ANI)