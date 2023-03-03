Ajay Devgn builds anticipation for Bholaa trailer, talks about his vision for action

'Bholaa' produced & directed by Ajay Devgn is a larger-than-life action adventure with an emotional core. And, the action that was seen in the teasers has already become the talk of the town

Post the release of the two teasers, the anticipation for the 'Bholaa' trailer is peaking. Yes, you heard it right, the trailer of 'Bholaa' will be launched on March 6 in Mumbai with media from all over India being present on the special occasion.

The film also features a 3D trailer and for the first time, a Hindi film trailer will be launched in an IMAX format. The decibel levels surrounding the trailer in the trade and audiences are truly understandable.

Of course, there is a lot more excitement around the action that will be seen in the upcoming trailer. "I want people to see the action and feel the vibe before saying anything about it,’’ says Ajay Devgn.

Devgn hints that the stunts, the chases, and the fights seen in 'Bholaa' are going to be definition-changing. "The approach is raw; it is based in rural India and it has fights and chases that are razor-sharp and super-fast. The terrain is rough, the fighters are menacing. The whole idea is to give the action a newer dimension because I am partial to action. I grew up doing innovative action under my father Veeru Devgan’s supervision and I like the challenges around stunts.’’

The first look of the film’s track, 'Nazar lag jayegi', shot in Varanasi, sees Devgn sharing screen space with south actor Amala Paul, who makes her Bollywood debut with the actioner. Devgn says, 'Nazar lag jayegi' showcases the emotional aspect of the film. Irshad Kamil ji, Ravi Basrur and Javed Ali have beautifully brought out the characters’ emotions with their lyrics, composition and rendering respectively.” The March 30 offering is an adaptation of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tamil thriller, Kaithi.

'Bholaa' will make it to the big screens on March 30, 2023