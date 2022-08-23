Breaking News
Ajay Devgn mourns veteran film producer Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala's death

Updated on: 23 August,2022 11:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Media reports suggest that Abdul Gaffar suffered from a heart attack while being treated at a hospital in Mumbai

Ajay Devgn mourns veteran film producer Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala's death

Ajay Devgn


Bollywood actor Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala, who passed away today in Mumbai at the age of 91. Devgn took to his Twitter handle and shared a condolence message that read, "Deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Gaffarbhai Nadiadwala. My father and he were associates during the golden era of our cinema."

The actor further added, "Shanti AG Nadiadwala saab. My condolences to the Nadiadwala family." Abdul Gaffar, who had been a part of the industry since 1984, was producer Firoz Nadiadwala's father. He was known for producing films like Dharmendra and Rekha-starrer 'Jhutha Sach' and 'Hera Pheri'. He also produced several films like 'Aa Gale Lag Jaa', 'Shankar Shambhu', 'Lahoo Ke Do Rang', 'Watan Ke Rakhwale', 'Sone Pe Suhaaga' and others.

Media reports suggest that Abdul Gaffar suffered from a heart attack while being treated at a hospital in Mumbai. Reportedly, his last rites were performed today. He is survived by his three sons, Feroze, Hafiz and Mushtaque, daughters, and his nephew and well-known film-maker Sajid Nadiadwala.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

