Hold onto your pagdis, because Jassi is back with double the dhamaka and double the masti! The wait is finally over. After a blockbuster run with the first film, Ajay Devgn returns with the much-anticipated sequel, Son of Sardaar 2, ready to bring the house down! Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role as Jassi in Son of Sardaar 2, set to explode onto the big screen on 25th July 2025.

Paaji, kadhi hass vi liya karo…Because this time, Sardaar is back louder, wilder and funnier than ever! The sequel, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and features several actors in cameo roles. Sanjay Dutt's character will be played by Ravi Kishan in the sequel while Mrunal Thakur steps in as the leading lady.

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, the original ‘Son of Sardaar’ was a remake of the S. S. Rajamouli film ‘Maryada Ramanna’. It followed the rivalry between the Sandhu and Randhawa families and starred Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Juhi Chawla.

According to a report by Mid-day, Sanjay Dutt, who originally played the antagonist, has been replaced by actor-politician Ravi Kishan due to Sanjay's UK visa application being rejected because of his past incarceration.

A source revealed that Dutt was unable to procure a UK visa in the past as well. “Ever since his arrest in 1993, while Sanju has travelled to the US, he has applied for a UK visa multiple times but never got one. The ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ shoot would have been his first trip to the UK. However, after Ajay’s team found out that the senior actor’s visa request had been rejected, they replaced him with Ravi Kishan.”

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, A Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited production, Son of Sardar 2 is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande.

Produced by N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. Son Of Sardaar 2 will be released on 25th July 2025.