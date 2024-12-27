Actor-politician Ravi Kishan, who had an eventful 2024 with Maamla Legal Hai, Singham Again, and Laapataa Ladies, opened up on being ‘attacked’ multiple times due to his chiselled physique, and long hair

Ravi Kishan Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Ravi Kishan on his casting couch experience due to long hair and lean body: 'I have faced many attacks' x 00:00

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan, who had an eventful 2024 with Maamla Legal Hai, Singham Again, and Laapataa Ladies, recalls the time he faced the casting couch while searching for work opportunities in Mumbai. He opened up on being ‘attacked’ multiple times due to his chiselled physique, and long hair. Ravi asserted that there are no shortcuts to success and stated how he waited for his time to shine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ravi Kishan on facing the casting couch

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Ravi Kishan was asked about men encountering sexual predators while looking for work in Mumbai, to which he replied, “When you’re young and good-looking when you’re fit but have no money, some people attempt to take advantage of you. This happens in several fields, not just in the films. They try their hand and hope it works out. I have faced many such attacks in my youth. I was lean, I had long hair, and I wore an earring.”

He added, “I would like to tell everyone out there that there are no shortcuts to success. I know of many people who’ve tried to take such shortcuts and have regretted it immensely. They’ve slipped into addictions, or they’ve taken their lives. I haven’t seen anybody become a star through the shortcut method. Wait for your time to come; have patience. I would tell myself that one day the sun will rise for me. All my friends in the ’90s, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, became superstars. But I waited for my time.”

Ravi Kishan’s acting front

Ravi Kishan was recently seen in ‘Singham Again’. The Rohit Shetty directorial also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will reprise his role as VD Tyagi in ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ season 2. Besides Kishan, the show will also mark the return of Naila Grrewal, Anant V Joshi, Nidhi Bisht, and Yashpal Sharma.

Directed by Rahul Pandey, 'Maamla Legal Hai' provides a novel perspective on the legal profession, presenting a diverse group of lawyers ranging from idealistic rookies to cynical veterans.