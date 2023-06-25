n Sunday, Ajay Devgn shared a heartwarming video remembering his father and late action director Shri Veeru Devgan on his 89th birth anniversary

A young Ajay Devgn with his father, Veeru Devgn

Listen to this article Ajay Devgn remembers his late father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary; shares unseen footage x 00:00

On Sunday, Ajay Devgn shared a heartwarming video remembering his father and late action director Shri Veeru Devgan on his 89th birth anniversary.

The video opened with Ajay Devgn recording himself from a snow-clad landscape and speaking sincerely into the camera, “He’s always been my inspiration. And today, I exist because he does.” It also featured old montages from the sets of ‘Phool Aur Kante,’ where Veeru was directing Ajay through an action sequence in the actor’s debut film. In the montage, Veeru spoke about how he had believed his son would grow up to be an actor– whether he would be successful would be up to the audience’s graciousness, but as a father he had tried his level best.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video included several heartwarming ‘then-and-now’ vintage photos of father and son arm-in-arm. It also featured a snippet from the Zee Cine Awards 2016 in which Veeru Devgan was awarded for ‘Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema’. Daughter-in-law and actress Kajol presented the award to him and told the audience on how the honour and respect conferred on the action director was a culmination of decades of hard work and creativity on the part of the director.

The video was originally shared by Ajay Devgn’s production house, ‘Ajay Devgn Films.’ It was then reshared by the Tanhaji actor echoing his sentiments in the caption, “Today I exist because of you. Happy birthday Papa.”

Veeru Ji was a well-known action director in Bollywood who worked in more than 200 films including Lal Baadshah, Mr Natwarlal and Phool aur Kaante. His first directorial was Hindustan Ki Kasam’ in the year 1999. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles.

After facing breathing problems and several health issues for a very long time, the veteran action director passed away of a cardiac arrest on the morning of May 27, 2019, at his residence in Mumbai. Bollywood veterans and newbies alike continue to remember the master technician and stunt director every year.