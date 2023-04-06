Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee M Manjrekar, Shantanu Maheshwari signed for 'Auron Mein Kaha Dam Tha'

The upcoming film 'Auron Mein Kaha Dam Tha' has locked its cast. Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee M Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari have signed the dotted line for the film, which will be directed by Neeraj Pandey

The upcoming film 'Auron Mein Kaha Dam Tha' has locked its cast. Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee M Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari have signed the dotted line for the film, which will be directed by Neeraj Pandey.

This film will be Pandey's first directorial in 5 years after his last 'Aiyaary'. The film is touted to be a musical journey spanning over a period of 20 years, and is set between 2002 and 2023. Sources have shared that the film will be shot extensively in some exotic locations across the globe.

The film pairs Saiee M Manjrekar with Shantanu Maheshwari of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' fame. Saiee was earlier seen opposite Telugu actor Adivi Sesh in the tri-lingual release 'Major', which was based on the life of India's national hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Tabu and Ajay can be seen in the recently released theatrical film 'Bholaa' directed by Ajay himself.

‘Bholaa’ earned Rs 7.40 crore on its second day, taking its total box office score to Rs 18.60 crore, the makers said on Saturday.

‘Bholaa’ is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures and directed by Ajay Devgn, Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The Hindi-language action-thriller film received positive to mixed reviews upon its release on Thursday.

‘Being a working Friday, the film saw an upward trend for the evening shows. Audiences are enjoying the action experience on the big screen. The film is expected to have a good weekend footfall owing to great word of mouth,’ the makers said in a press note.

After the Bholaa teaser was released, it was laced with gravity-defying action and told the story of a man against several odds as he single-handedly took on the negative forces.

'Bholaa' is Ajay's fourth directorial after his summer 2022 release 'Runway 34'. Ajay had a great theatrical run with his last release, 'Drishyam 2' which bailed the Bollywood industry out of trouble and provided much-needed respite to the industry, which is currently struggling with the disinterest of the audience and the boycott trend.

