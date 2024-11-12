Sources say Ajay Devgn to kick off his jungle action adventure in December; actor to sport a distinct look as a forest ranger on the quest for a relic

Ajay Devgn

Adventure is on the cards for Ajay Devgn. mid-day has learnt that the actor, who is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan’s production De De Pyaar De 2, will kick off their next collaboration, an action adventure, in December. The superstar has rarely explored a full-fledged action adventure in his 33-year career so far. That makes the tentatively-titled Ranger, which will see him as a forest officer on the quest for a relic, an interesting addition to his filmography.

Luv Ranjan

From what we’ve heard, pre-production on Ranger began a few months ago, and director Jagan Shakti has completed the recce. A source tells us, “Ajay has allotted December and the first few months of 2025 to the project. He is excited about the big-budget film as it is being planned as a franchise, along the lines of Indiana Jones. The actor will play a state forest officer, who is determined to protect the forest and preserve wildlife. The story is steeped in folklore and mythology, and sees his character in search of a significant relic. During the recce, the team finalised four locations, and are likely to begin the shoot in a forest in north India.”

The source reveals that Devgn will sport a distinct avatar in the jungle drama. “Ajay’s look has yet to be finalised. The costume team is working towards giving him a weather-beaten look. The superstar hopes to wrap up the project by early 2025, after which he is slated to face the camera for a south movie,” adds the

insider.