Ajay Devgn to start filming for 'De De Pyaar De 2' and 'Son of Sardar 2' after wrapping 'Singham Again'

Reports claim that soon, Ajay will start shooting for two more franchise films, 'De De Pyaar De 2' and 'Son of Sardar 2'

Ajay Devgn is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film 'Shaitaan.' The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming biographical sports drama ‘Maidaan,’ is currently busy shooting for two films from his much-loved franchises. The actor is gearing up for Rohit Shetty's cop universe film, 'Singham Again,' and Rajkumar Gupta's 'Raid 2.' Now, reports claim that soon, Ajay will start shooting for two more franchise films, 'De De Pyaar De 2' and 'Son of Sardar 2.'

As per reports in Pinkvilla, after wrapping the shoot schedule for 'Singham Again' and 'Raid 2,' Ajay will start filming for 'De De Pyaar De 2,' followed by 'Son of Sardar 2.' The portal quoted a source saying, “Ajay will wrap up shooting for 'Singham Again' and 'Raid 2' by the end of May, and both films are scheduled to be released in the second half of 2024. He will be off to London in June to commence work on 'De De Pyaar De 2,' followed by 'Son of Sardar 2’.”

“On calling it a wrap on the brief schedule of 'De De Pyaar De 2' in London, Ajay kicks off the sequel to his 2012 hit comedy, 'Son of Sardar’. It’s going to be back-to-back shooting for Ajay,” the source further added.

Ajay Devgn has the most number of successful franchise films, and he knows well how to juggle between things. As per the portal, the source informed, “Ajay has a certain format of shooting, and he has mastered the art of multiple projects a year. He can seamlessly transform from one world to the other and is all gearing up to have an exciting lineup in place for himself. He will be shooting for multiple schedules of 'DDPD 2' and 'Son of Sardar 2' from June at various locations.”

About Ajay Devgn’s upcoming release

‘Maidaan’ is one of the most awaited films of the year. After several delays, the movie will finally hit the big screen this Eid. The biographical sports drama film, written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, chronicles the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, an esteemed football coach.