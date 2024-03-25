Breaking News
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor plans on playing Holi with organic colours
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor plans on playing Holi with organic colours

Updated on: 25 March,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Akansha also shared her childhood memories of the festival.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is known for ‘Guilty’, ‘Monica, O My Darling’ and ‘Ray’, has shared that she is going to celebrate Holi with organic colours. The actress spoke with IANS and said that she is a water conservationist, and to ensure that water isn’t used during her celebrations, she plans to play Holi with organic colours. Akansha also shared her childhood memories of the festival.


Talking about her plans for Holi, the actress told IANS: “Holi has always been special for me, my family, and friends since childhood. I have really fond memories from childhood of my building, where we used to indulge in balloon fights and play a lot of games. Even today, there is a Holi party at my building, where I will binge on yummy delicacies like pani puri, chole, and chaat.”


“So, it has been my favourite festival since childhood. Now, I am a water conservationist, so I don’t play with water but still make it a point that I play with organic colours. I just love the vibe of the festival, when you wake up and there is music all around, and everyone is in a good mood and happy,” she added. Meanwhile, on the work front, Akansha is currently busy working on the Telugu film ‘MaayaOne’.


