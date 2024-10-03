Breaking News
Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar and gang begin shoot for comedy drama on a cruise

Updated on: 03 October,2024 01:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: mid-day online correspondent |

The fifth installment of Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Housefull' franchise stars an ensemble cast. It has started the cruise shoot in London, set to release in June 2025

Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar and gang begin shoot for comedy drama on a cruise

Star-cast of 'Housefull 5' in France

Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar and gang begin shoot for comedy drama on a cruise
Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 marks a milestone as the first Bollywood franchise to reach its fifth installment. This highly anticipated film features an ensemble cast shooting on a luxurious cruise that travels from London to France, Spain, and back to the UK over an impressive span of 45 days. It has been some time since Bollywood has showcased a film set against such an exhilarating backdrop.


Recently, it was reported that the team encountered rough sea conditions and braved a storm while shooting on the cruise, which was located between France and Spain.


Akshay Kumar starrer 'Housefull 5' has a huge star-cast


With a star-studded lineup, 'Housefull 5' boasts some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Dino Morea, Chunky Pandey, Fardeen Khan, Johny Lever, Akashdeep, Nikitin Dheer, Shreyas Talpade, and Ranjeet, among others. The film is directed by the talented Tarun Mansukhani. 'Housefull 5' is scheduled for release on June 6, 2025.

The 'Housefull' franchise is known for its large, star-studded cast, and this installment promises to elevate the franchise's signature blend of humour and camaraderie. Its prequel, 'Housefull 4', was released in 2019, starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Pandey, Rana Daggubati, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Ranjeet in key roles.

Chunky Panday shares photos from his birthday celebration 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday)

Chunky Pandey, who turned 62 earlier this week, celebrated his birthday on set. He took to Instagram to share a reel from his celebrations on set with Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Dino Morea, and Nikitin Dheer. The video showcased a series of fun-filled moments with his co-stars.

Fardeen Khan leaves fans shocked with his body transformation

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fardeen F Khan (@fardeenfkhan)

Fardeen Khan left fans in a frenzy with his toned physique during the shooting of Housefull 5. The photo captures Fardeen facing a scenic ocean view, flaunting his toned physique. His co-star from Housefull 5 wrote, "So proud of you, my brother!!! You truly are an inspiration-what you have achieved is simply astounding!!!"

Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming projects

Sajid Nadiadwala has an extensive list of films scheduled for 2025. These include 'Sanki', starring Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde; 'Sikandar', featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna; and 'Kick 2', starring Salman Khan in the lead role.

