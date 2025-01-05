Akshay Kumar revealed that some have advised him to stop making content-driven films, but he remains firm in his resolve to continue pursuing such roles

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Sky Force, addressed the advice he often receives from people, urging him to limit his film releases to one or two per year. Speaking to the media, Akshay shared his thoughts on his work ethic and unwavering dedication to his craft.

‘Why should I do only 1-2 films per year’

Akshay Kumar said, “This is not the first time this has happened. It has happened before as well,” referring to the recurring advice to scale back his workload. “The best part is to keep working hard. A lot of people tell me to do one film a year, or a maximum of two, but I always say, if I can work, why shouldn’t I? I have built my entire career on this,” he added.

The ‘Airlift’ actor also revealed that some have advised him to stop making content-driven films, but he remains firm in his resolve to continue pursuing such roles. “I don’t want to stop. I want to do these kinds of films as well as others. I am very proud that I made the film Sarfira, even though it didn’t work.”

About Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force

Sky Force is a patriotic thriller that promises to deliver a compelling mix of high-octane air combat sequences, emotionally charged moments, and a gripping narrative centered around one of India's most daring military operations.

Starring Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya in lead roles, it offers an exhilarating glimpse into India's first and one of its deadliest airstrikes on Pakistan.

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, the film follows the story of an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, who embarks on a mission of vengeance after several Indian soldiers are killed.

Sky Force will hit theatres on January 24, 2025, just ahead of Republic Day. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay will also be seen alongside Arshad Warsi in the highly-anticipated installment of Jolly LLB 3. He will star in Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5 co-starring Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and Chunky Pandey. He further has Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, and Welcome To The Jungle waiting to be released in 2025.