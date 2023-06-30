Akshay Kumar announces Housefull 5; to release on Diwali 2024

Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh are set to reunite for the fifth movie of their successful franchise

The powerhouse producer who has given us many blockbuster films, Sajid Nadiadwala has big news for all the Housefull franchise fans. Housefull is all set to come with its next installment making it the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have 5 installments.

Sharing the news, Akshay Kumar, officially launched the poster announcing the release date of the film creating waves of anticipation among the fans. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5' is all set to sparkle your Diwali in 2024 with a promise of a roller-coaster ride of fun, entertainment, and comedy that will leave you in stitches.

Joining Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh there will also be a boast of the star-studded cast. Sajid Nadiadwala’s 'Housefull 5' directed by Tarun Mansukhani Releasing Diwali 2024.

The first Housefull film was released on 2010 and was directed by Sajid Khan. The film had an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Mithun Chakraborty and Boman Irani. The film's story revolved around Aarush(Akshay Kumar), an unlucky man who carries his bad luck wherever he goes. His quest to find love only makes his life more miserable as he ends up in complicated situations.

The film was very well received leading to the release of its sequel in 2012. The second part saw new faces like John Abraham, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Asin join the cast. The second film revolved around four men join hands to date and marry the women of their dreams by changing their identities and deceiving their prospective fathers-in-law.

The third part of the franchise was released in 2016. The film's narrative was centered around a rich businessman who does not want his three daughters to get married because of a superstitious belief. Now, their boyfriends must prove to him that they are perfect for his daughters. Farhad Samji and Sajid Khan directed the third part.

Meanwhile, the fourth part was released in 2019. For the fourth instalment, the team added a comic touch to the concept of rebirth. Three brothers are set to get married to three sisters. Howevere, one of the brothers gets a peek in to the past only to realise that there has been a major mix up in the present.