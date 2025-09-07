Amruta Fadnavis hosted a beach clean-up drive at Juhu Beach post Ganpati Visarjan. Akshay Kumar participated in it and was seen collecting flower garlands and other waste while stressing that cleanliness is a shared responsibility

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife, Amruta Fadnavis, hosted a beach clean-up drive at Juhu Beach post the celebrations of the Ganpati Visarjan on Sunday. Amruta Fadnavis hosted the beach clean-up drive from her foundation, Divyaj Foundation, in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It was also attended by the Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar cleans beach post Ganesh Chaturthi

In the visuals, Akshay Kumar was seen cleaning the Juhu beach by putting huge flower garlands in a bag along with other junk, including bottles, dirty clothes and others. Highlighting the importance of collective responsibility, Akshay said, as quoted by IANS, “Wisdom teaches us to maintain cleanliness. Our Prime Minister has also stressed that cleanliness is not just the government’s or BMC’s duty, but a shared responsibility of the public too."

While talking to the ANI, Amruta Fadnavis said, "We have organised a beach cleanup at Juhu Beach today. We are very pleased with the participation of people from all walks of life in this clean-up drive. A lot of organisations helped us, including BMC, in this initiative because it is our responsibility to keep the beaches clean. As celebrating festivals is our right, so is the cleanup. "



The cleanup drive was organised after the Lord Ganesh idol visarjan on Saturday. For those unversed, the 10-day celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi began on August 27. The festival marks the worship of Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles.

A few days back, Akshay stepped forward with a contribution of Rs 5 crore to aid relief and rehabilitation work for the devastating Punjab floods. He humbly called this gesture “sewa, not donation."

Speaking about pledging the amount, Akshay Kumar said in a media statement, “I maintain my view on this. Yes, I am giving Rs 5 crore for buying relief material for the Punjab flood victims, but who am I to ‘donate’ to anyone? I feel blessed when I get an opportunity to extend a helping hand."

