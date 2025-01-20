After Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar has addressed the controversy around him not shooting for the finale episode of Bigg Boss 18

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently left the 'Bigg Boss 18' set without shooting with Salman Khan. Since the news surfaced, fans have been keen to know the reason, now, Akshay has spoken about it and cleared the air saying that "he (Salman Khan) was not late".

Akshay Kumar on Bigg Boss 18 confusion

While speaking to the media, Akshay shared, "He was not late, I reached there, and he came a little bit because he had some of his personal work. Then we spoke about it and he told me that he was about 35-40 minutes late but then I had to go somewhere..so we spoke about it and I left and Veer (Pahariya) was there."

Akshay was supposed to come to the 'Bigg Boss 18' grand finale to promote his upcoming film 'Sky Force'. However, he left the set without shooting with Salman.

What Salman Khan said about Akshay not shooting with him

During the Bigg Boss 18 finale episode, host Salman Khan cleared the air around Akshay Kumar's absence. He welcomed Veer Pahariya on the show as he arrived to promote Sky Force. Talking about Akshay, Salman said, "Akki (Akshay Kumar) is also in the film, I got little late and he had to leave for another function so he left."

Akshay Kumar walks out of BB18 sets

A report in HT suggested that Akshay and Veer had come on the sets of Bigg Boss 18 to promote Sky Force, which would have seen Akshay and Salman reuniting after Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and getting nostalgic. However, that didn't happen because Salman Khan didn't show up on time. A source shared, "Being as punctual as he is, Akshay turned up on the set for his shoot at the scheduled time, around 2:15 PM. But Salman hadn't come by then. Akshay waited for an hour for Salman to arrive, but he had a trial screening of Jolly LLB 3 in his schedule. Thus, after waiting for an hour, Akshay returned without even shooting for the show."

The source further revealed, “Akshay and Salman eventually spoke, and Akshay told him that he had to leave for a prior commitment. Salman also said that he hopes to have him on the show some other time.”

About Sky Force

Talking about 'Sky Force', the film is set for release on January 24, 2025, just before Republic Day. It stars Akshay Kumar as an Air Force officer, who is on a revenge mission following the death of fellow soldiers. The high-stakes thriller is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur.

Akshay is joined by debutant Veer Pahariya, who plays another IAF officer, and Sara Ali Khan, who portrays Veer's wife. The film will also feature Nimrat Kaur in a pivotal role.