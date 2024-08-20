Recently, rumours started circulating that Akshay Kumar might be filming a special cameo for the movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Take a look at what the actor had to say:

Akshay Kumar

Listen to this article Akshay Kumar says 'fake news!' to rumours of his cameo in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 x 00:00

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is considered one of the most iconic horror comedies in Indian cinema. When it was released in 2007, its concept felt fresh, and the performances by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan were outstanding. Even today, the movie remains a favourite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay Kumar denies rumours of cameo

Now, for the first time, Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan are teaming up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also features Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit. Recently, rumours started circulating that Akshay Kumar might be filming a special cameo for the movie.

According to Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar has confirmed that he won’t be appearing alongside Kartik, Vidya, and Triptii in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. When asked about the cameo rumours, he responded, “No, absolutely not. It’s fake news.”

About Akshay Kumar in Stree 2

The makers of ‘Stree 2’ are in for a cheer as the audience has loved the film, courtesy of its early reviews. Marking its release on Independence Day, despite a clash from multiple movies, including those in the south, ‘Stree 2’ has emerged victorious at the box office so far. However, that’s not all, the makers packed in a surprise element for its audience. Spoiler alert!

Videos and pictures of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar making a cameo in the horror-comedy have surfaced on social media.

Interestingly, ‘Stree 2’ clashes with Akshay’s film ‘Khel Khel Mein’ which also stars Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Taapsee Pannu.

About Stree

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s latest release ‘Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank’ extends the narrative of its predecessor with a masterful blend of folklore, humour, and horror, delivering a sequel that is both thrilling and entertaining.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film builds upon the successful formula of the original while exploring new dimensions of its eerie universe and surpassing the first one, in every way possible.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. 'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes. The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'.

Stay tuned to Mid-Day.com for further updates