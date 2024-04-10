Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon have worked together in several big hit films like 'Mohra', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', and 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi' among others.

A still from Mohra Pic/IMDb

Listen to this article 'Akshay Kumar got engaged twice while being engaged to me': Raveena Tandon x 00:00

90s icon Raveena Tandon who was once in a relationship with Bollywood’s action superstar Akshay Kumar, once got candid about their courtship in an old television interview. The clip which has now gone viral on Reddit, shows the actress speak about how Akshay was engaged to multiple women while he was still with her.

Raveena said, “I was not in love with him but while being engaged to me he got engaged twice. He and me were breaking up and we'd get back and once when we broke up next week he was engaged to someone else I was like, ‘What are you doing?’, He said, ‘My parents saw me crying over you so they said no problem beta we'll get you somebody else.’ I clearly remember my words In Hindi I said, ‘Yeh kya koi khilona hai kya ki ek toot gaya toh koi baat nahi bachcha hum tumhare liye dusra le ayenge (Is this a toy that if one is broken your parents will get you another)’.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay and Raveena have worked together in several big hit films like 'Mohra', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', and 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi' among others.

Their songs like 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' and 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' have also received immense love from the audience and still sound fresh almost 25 years after their release. Now nearly, 20 years, both actors are all set to share the screen once again in the upcoming comedy film 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

In a recent chat with ANI, Akshay opened up on working with Raveena and their song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'. He said, "We're doing a film called 'Welcome to the Jungle' for which we will begin shooting soon. And that song is a brilliant song and even 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' also. We've done maximum hit films together and I am looking forward to starting the shoot (of 'Welcome to the Jungle') after a long long time and we will be together on the same screen."

'Welcome 3' is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The star cast of the film also includes Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma.

(With inputs from ANI)