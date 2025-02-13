Breaking News
Updated on: 13 February,2025 12:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 trailer will be attached along with Salman Khan's Eid release, Sikandar. Housefull 5 will be released in theatres in June

Housefull 5

Akshay Kumar-led multi-starrer Housefull 5 will be released in theatres on June 6, 2025. However, audience will witness a glimpse into the madness of the hit franchise this summer. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala who is also backing Salman Khan's Sikandar will be uniting his two summer releases this Eid. In a double treat for fans, the trailer of Housefull 5 will be attached with the Salman Khan-starrer. Khan's film directed by AR Murugadoss will be released on Eid 2025. 


About Housefull 5


Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is one of India's biggest comedy franchises, now reaching its fifth installment. The film is led  by an ensemble cast of 18 actors. Housefull 5 features some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and more.


Housefull 5 marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian cinema to have five instalments. The first part of Housefull was released in 2010 and starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another successful sequel, Housefull 2, which was released in 2012 and featured a stellar cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, and Asin. Both parts were directed by Sajid Khan.

Sajid Khan was replaced by director duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji for the third instalment of the film, which was released in 2016. Director Farhad Samji helmed the fourth part of the franchise, which was a reincarnation comedy film.

Big year for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Besides Housefull 5, it’s going to be a blockbuster year for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, with four big releases kicking off with Sikandar. Next up is the Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4, followed by the untitled Vishal Bhardwaj directorial starring Shahid Kapoor. This year also marks 75 years of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, making it an even more special year.

About Sikandar

The film is currently in the last leg of its shoot. Sikandar sees Khan playing a rich guy, who, after being moved by the plight of the poor, chooses to lead the life of a common man and fight against corruption—is underway in Mumbai. In January, the leading man filmed a sequence at a club in Atria Mall, Worli. A source revealed, “One song is remaining. It will be shot later this month after Rashmika recovers from her leg injury. If things go as planned, Murugadoss will call it a wrap by February-end and Salman will begin promotions from the first week of March.” 

