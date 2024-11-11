Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty were spotted at Mumbai airport together on Monday afternoon ahead of Hera Pheri 3 shoot. They looked dapper for their flight outside the city

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty (Pic/Yogen Shah)

After a lot of back and forth on whether 'Hera Pheri 3' will happen or not, the shoot of the comedy franchise is finally set to take place. On Monday afternoon, the trio of the successful comedy franchise- Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty were seen together at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. The two were sharply dressed as thy headed to the shoot location of the comedy film.

The announcement of 'Hera Pheri 3' was made nearly two years ago on February of 2023. The three lead actors were seen dressed as their characters as they came together to shoot for an announcement video. Neither was the video released, nor was there any official update on the film. However, the spotting of the trio together at the airport on Monday has once again given audience hope. It is said that the actors were on their way to the shoot location.

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty looked their fittest best as they were seen dressed in dapper outfits. Paresh Rawal also donned a light colour shirt and pant for the occasion. The trio posed for the paparazzi before they left the premises.

The franchise 'Hera Pheri' consists of two films - 'Hera Pheri' (directed by Priyadarshan) and 'Phir Hera Pheri' (directed by the writer of 'Hera Pheri' - Neeraj Vora). Over the years, both the films have gained a cult status, and also rule the social media as their frames and dialogues constitute a majority of memes. While the first instalment was released in 2000 the second installment was released in 2006.

Firoz Nadiadwala gets back rights of Hera Pheri

Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala, renowned for his remarkable movie ‘Hera Pheri,’ has successfully regained the rights to his portfolio of films following a settlement with Eros. Sources reveal, “Firoz Nadiadwala has settled his financial obligations with Eros, successfully regaining the rights to his portfolio of films, including the much-awaited ‘Hera Pheri'.’

According to a source, "Firoz has cleared his dues and obtained a No Due Certificate from the court, allowing him to reclaim the rights to ‘Hera Pheri’ and other films. He is now free to proceed with these projects at his discretion and is eager to return to entertain the audience."

The source further added, “Hera Pheri 3 is a passion project not only for Firoz but also for the original trio—Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. They’re all thrilled that the focus can now shift to the creative aspects and logistics required to bring the film to life.” Additionally, it is said that Firoz will meet the team of ‘Hera Pheri’ in the upcoming weeks to discuss the third installment.