Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have been reunited after 17 years for Priyadarshan's film Haiwaan. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film Oppam

It's happening! Filmmaker Priyadarshan has reunited the 90s' popular duo actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan for his next film titled Haiwaan. The film went on the floors on Saturday. Akshay took to his Instagram and shared a BTS video in which he and Saif can be seen casually talking with Priyadarshan. The film marks Saif and Akshay’s reunion after 17 years; the two last worked together in Tashan, which was a commercial and critical disaster.

It's happening! Filmmaker Priyadarshan has reunited the 90s' popular duo actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan for his next film titled Haiwaan. The film went on the floors on Saturday. Akshay took to his Instagram and shared a BTS video in which he and Saif can be seen casually talking with Priyadarshan. The film marks Saif and Akshay’s reunion after 17 years; the two last worked together in Tashan, which was a commercial and critical disaster.

Day 1 of Haiwaan

Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 17 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!! @kvn.productions @thespianfilms_ind”. In the video from the sets of the film, Akshay, Saif and Priyadarshan can be seen having a fun banter. The two actors can be heard calling each other devil with Akshay telling Priyan that he has no idea of Saif's devilish side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jolly Mishra - Asli Jolly from Kanpur (@akshaykumar)

About Haiwaan

In 2016, when the Malayalam film Oppam was released, director Priyadarshan was keen to adapt it for the Hindi audience. It has taken the filmmaker almost nine years to see that dream finally materialise. Saif Ali Khan and he were in talks for almost a year before it became official. In May, mid-day had reported that the film, the rights of which were acquired by Khan, was to go on floors by year-end. For the role opposite Khan, the director initially had three contenders — Akshay Kumar, Akshaye Khanna, and Bobby Deol.

“While Saif plays a visually challenged caretaker who is an expert in Kalaripayattu, Akshay, the antagonist, will be seen as a ruthless, cold-blooded killer out to avenge his family. While distinctive, both actors will sport a moustache and stubble to give off a raw, rugged, and real vibe. [Actors for the] characters of a retired Supreme Court chief justice and his daughter are yet to be cast,” informs a source. For the unversed, Oppam follows the story of Jayaraman (played by Mohanlal), a visually impaired man with an acute sense of smell, hearing, and touch. When a retired judge is killed by a man he had once wrongfully imprisoned, Jayaraman steps up to protect the judge’s daughter from the vengeful killer.